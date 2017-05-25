Trust Colangelo: 76ers president holds reigns on Process

FILE - This June 24, 2016 file photo shows Philadelphia 76ers President Of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaking during a news conference in Philadelphia. Colangelo has a pair of potential cornerstone players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and the No. 3 pick in the draft. He has also has a fan base ready for The Process to turn into something more than a championship pipe dream years down the road. Colangelo sits down with The Associated Press to discuss his first year on the job and what’s ahead. Matt Rourke AP Photo