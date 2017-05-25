New York City mayor still won't cheer for New York Yankees

Despite serving a full-term as New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio has never attended a New York Yankees game during his tenure and doesn't plan to break the streak now.
During events in the Bronx this week, the Democratic mayor who's a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan was asked if he planned to attend a Yankees game in the Bronx at any point in the future. The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2rjV4fJ ) de Blasio gave a one-word answer: no.
Bronx Republican Chairman Michael Rendino says the mayor's refusal to attend a home game is one more reason he's endorsing Republican primary candidate Paul Massey. Democratic state Senator Ruben Diaz Sr., of the Bronx, says de Blasio is insulting Bronx residents.
The mayor grew up outside Boston.
