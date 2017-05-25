Sports

May 25, 2017 4:48 PM

Indians, Reds postponed by rain, rescheduled for July 24

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Indians' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday was postponed because of rain and rescheduled for July 24 at 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati has won two of three in the matchup of Ohio rivals. The Reds rallied for two runs in the ninth inning off Cody Allen for a 4-3 win on Wednesday night. After avoiding a game-ending double play, Billy Hamilton scored the go-ahead run from first base on Zack Cozart's single.

Right-handers Mike Clevinger and Tim Adelman were Thursday's scheduled starters.

The Indians open a three-game series at home against Kansas City on Friday, and the Reds begin a three-game series at Philadelphia.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance 2:28

Red Sox great Luis Tiant: Everybody deserves a chance
Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark 1:39

Honoring Negro League players at BB&T BallPark
Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game 1:36

Scenes from the 2016 Triple-A All Star Game

View More Video

Sports Videos