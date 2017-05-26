UNC beats NC State 12-4, advances to ACC semifinals

Brandon Riley drove in three runs during a 10-run first inning that helped North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 12-4 on Friday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Tyler Lynn and Logan Warmoth also had two-run singles in the big inning that helped the second-seeded Tar Heels (46-11) take early command. They will play Miami on Saturday in the second semifinal.
Brian Miller led off the bottom of the first with a homer off Brian Brown (4-2). Riley had a run-scoring double before he capped the inning with a two-run single that made it 10-0.
J.B. Bukauskas (9-0) allowed four hits in seven innings for the Tar Heels. Lynn finished with three hits and Cody Roberts also had two RBIs.
Josh McLain homered for the seventh-seeded Wolfpack (34-23), who made three errors. Only three of the 12 runs they allowed were earned.
