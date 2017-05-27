Sports

Lee homers, Terps oust top-seeded Nebraska 8-5 in Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

AJ Lee hit a three-run homer, Madison Nickens had a bases-loaded triple, and Maryland knocked top-seeded Nebraska out of the Big Ten Tournament with an 8-5 win Friday night.

The fourth-seeded Terrapins (36-20) play Northwestern on Saturday needing to beat the Wildcats twice to reach the championship game Sunday.

Tyler Blohm allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings before Jared Price (1-0) took over. The two combined for 15 strikeouts, 10 by Blohm. Nebraska starter Ethan Frazier left in the second because of an injury to his right (pitching) arm. Nate Fisher (1-1) took the loss.

Maryland was ahead 3-0 in the first after Lee's eighth home run, and Nickens' triple and Justin Morris' single made it 7-1 in the fourth.

The Huskers (35-20-1) got home runs from Angelo Altavilla and Jake Schleppenbach, and they scored twice in the sixth to cut the Terps' lead to 7-5.

