May 27, 2017 3:40 PM

Padres place OF Margot on 10-day DL with calf strain

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The San Diego Padres placed Manuel Margot on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf before Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals.

The centerfielder left Wednesday's game with calf soreness. He was in a walking boot ahead of Friday's series opener.

Second on the team in at-bats, the 22-year-old Margot is batting .259 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

"He's just sore right now," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He'll take off four-to-five days and keep the workload really minimum. After that, see how he progresses."

Outfielder Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A El Paso and can make his major league debut. He is expected to start Sunday and receive much of the playing time in center field.

