St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers to Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP Photo

May 28, 2017 12:35 AM

Wainwright baffles Rockies over 7 innings in Cards' 3-0 win

By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
DENVER

Adam Wainwright kept up his mastery of the Rockies by scattering three hits over seven innings, Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Colorado 3-0 on Saturday night.

Wainwright (5-3) struck out six and retired the last 10 batters he faced as he moved to 10-1 with a 1.56 ERA over his career against Colorado.

Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a run-scoring single in the third. Pham had the big blow in the fifth, when he lined a slider from Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (5-3) into the left-center seats.

The Cardinals withstood a scare in the eighth, with Trevor Rosenthal working his way out of a bases loaded jam by getting Carlos Gonzalez to ground out. Seung Hwan Oh pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

