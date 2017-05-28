Sports

May 28, 2017

Astros place RHP Morton on disabled list

The Associated Press
The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Charlie Morton on the 10-day disabled list with a strained muscle in the right side of his back.

The Astros say there is no timetable for his return from the lat ((latissimus dorsi) injury.

Morton is 5-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 10 starts this season in his first year in Houston.

The move comes a day after ace Dallas Keuchel came off the disabled list after missing one start with a pinched nerve in his neck.

Houston called up right-handed reliever Jordan Jankowski from Triple-A Fresno to take Morton's spot on the roster.

