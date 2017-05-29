Broncos QB battle again tops in the NFL this offseason

FILE - In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterbacks Trevor Siemian 13) and Paxton Lynch are look to pass during a voluntary minicamp at the team' headquarters in Englewood, Colo. The Broncos, a team with a dazzling defense and ambitions of a deep playoff run, must decide which young quarterback will lead them in 2017: the gifted first rounder Paxton Lynch or the egghead seventh rounder Trevor Siemian.