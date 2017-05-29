Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dylan Bundy delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Baltimore.
May 29, 2017 4:14 PM

Bundy sharp as Orioles beat Yankees 3-2 to end 7-game skid

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE

Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings in another strong start at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Monday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Jonathan Schoop had two RBIs to help the Orioles end their longest skid since a nine-game drought in 2011. Baltimore took a 3-1 lead with two unearned runs in the third inning and held on to improve the AL's best home record to 16-7.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 17th home run for the first-place Yankees in this AL East matchup.

Bundy (6-3) gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked one. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six home starts this season.

Darren O'Day worked a perfect eighth and Brad Brach got three straight outs for his 10th save in 13 tries.

Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs, one earned, in 4 1-3 innings.

