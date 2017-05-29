Bundy sharp as Orioles beat Yankees 3-2 to end 7-game skid

Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings in another strong start at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Monday to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Jonathan Schoop had two RBIs to help the Orioles end their longest skid since a nine-game drought in 2011. Baltimore took a 3-1 lead with two unearned runs in the third inning and held on to improve the AL's best home record to 16-7.
Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 17th home run for the first-place Yankees in this AL East matchup.
Bundy (6-3) gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked one. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six home starts this season.
Darren O'Day worked a perfect eighth and Brad Brach got three straight outs for his 10th save in 13 tries.
Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs, one earned, in 4 1-3 innings.
