Sports

May 30, 2017 11:37 AM

Detroit Lions announce signings of Bozick, Asiata

The Associated Press
ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions have signed guard Connor Bozick and running back Matt Asiata.

The team announced the deals Tuesday but did not provide contract terms. Asiata's agent confirmed last week he had agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions.

Bozick was an undrafted free agent out of Delaware, where he made 24 consecutive starts to finish his career. Asiata rushed for 402 yards last season for Minnesota. In five NFL seasons, he has rushed for 1,259 yards on 361 carries.

Detroit also announced Tuesday it had waived fullback Michael Burton and waived-injured linebacker Brandon Chubb.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly

Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly 1:07

Panthers veterans a delightful addition for fan Luke Kuechly
Panthers coach Ron Rivera: Criticism of Kelvin Benjamin's conditioning unfair 0:34

Panthers coach Ron Rivera: Criticism of Kelvin Benjamin's conditioning unfair
Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... 0:52

Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ...

View More Video

Sports Videos