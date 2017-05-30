Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia walks to the dugout after he struck out swinging off a pitch by Seattle Mariners' Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Boston. The Mariners shut out the Red Sox 5-0.
Sports

May 30, 2017 3:11 PM

Red Sox place Pedroia on DL, activate Sandoval

The Associated Press
BOSTON

The Boston Red Sox have placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained wrist and activated third baseman Pablo Sandoval from the DL.

Pedroia sprained his left wrist when he tumbled over White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in Chicago on Monday. He returned to Boston for tests. He missed three games earlier this season after being spiked in the leg.

Sandoval was placed on the DL on April 25 with a sprained right knee and made seven rehab appearances at Triple-A Pawtucket. He was batting .213 with three homers in 17 games before then.

