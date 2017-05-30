Matt Forte sees 'a lot of versatility' in new Jets offense

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, New York Jets' Matt Forte runs a drill during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J. Matt Forte is eager to be a bigger part of the New York Jets' offense. That means running the ball, of course, but also catching more passes out of the backfield _ something he thinks new coordinator John Morton will allow him to do. "A guy who catches the ball," Forte said after practice, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo