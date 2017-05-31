Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett is held out of practice during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett is held out of practice during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. Ron Schwane AP Photo
May 31, 2017 1:17 PM

Browns top pick Myles Garrett not practicing

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett continues to be slowed by an unspecified injury.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft wasn't on the field Wednesday as his teammates worked out. Garrett was with a group of other injured players, who worked with trainers on the side.

Last week, Garrett described the injury "as a little nick" and said the Browns were holding him out of practice as a precaution. He also said he expected to be "full tilt" for this week's workouts. A Browns spokesman said Garrett did participate in Tuesday's practice, which wasn't open to the media.

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett was slowed by an ankle injury during part of his junior season at Texas A&M.

The Browns are counting on Garrett to not only improve their pass rush but a defensive unit that was ranked among the worst in the NFL last season.

