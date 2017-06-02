FILE - In this May 18, 2017, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks to the media during a news conference for the NASCAR Cup series All-Star auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Earnhardt Jr.'s ride in a Philadelphia Eagles car has been benched. Earnhardt was scheduled to race next week at Pocono Raceway in the No. 88 Chevrolet wrapped in team colors and with the Eagles logo. Hendrick Motorsports and the Eagles say the sponsorship is off because the NFL doesn't allow team designs accompanying the promotion or presentation of another sport.
June 02, 2017 2:44 PM

Benched! Earnhardt forced to scrap Eagles car at Pocono

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s ride in a Philadelphia Eagles car has been benched.

Earnhardt was scheduled to race next week at Pocono Raceway in the No. 88 Chevrolet wrapped in team colors and with the Eagles logo. Hendrick Motorsports and the Eagles say the sponsorship is off because the NFL doesn't allow team designs accompanying the promotion or presentation of another sport.

Earnhardt will drive the NASCAR Cup race with the Axalta paint scheme at Pocono.

The Eagles had agreed to team with Axalta as part of the All-Pro Teachers program, which recognizes outstanding sixth through 12th grade teachers concentrating on STEM education in the Delaware Valley.

Earnhardt is a Washington Redskins fan and had joked he hoped the team would not disown NASCAR's most popular driver.

