Benched! Earnhardt forced to scrap Eagles car at Pocono

FILE - In this May 18, 2017, file photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks to the media during a news conference for the NASCAR Cup series All-Star auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Earnhardt Jr.'s ride in a Philadelphia Eagles car has been benched. Earnhardt was scheduled to race next week at Pocono Raceway in the No. 88 Chevrolet wrapped in team colors and with the Eagles logo. Hendrick Motorsports and the Eagles say the sponsorship is off because the NFL doesn't allow team designs accompanying the promotion or presentation of another sport. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo