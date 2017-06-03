Sports

Brewers minor-league prospect having big year

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee Brewers minor-league prospect Brett Phillips is having an impressive season so far after a disappointing 2016.

Phillips is currently leading the Milwaukee Brewers' minor-league system in home runs with 11 and in total bases with 102. The Journal Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2s59UX4 ) Phillips is also leading the organization with his .604 slugging percentage.

Phillips is an outfielder at Class AAA Colorado Springs. He was one of the Brewers' top prospects last year but missed nearly all of spring training with an oblique injury. He was also hampered by a hamstring injury in May.

