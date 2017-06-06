Sports

June 06, 2017 9:47 AM

Buffalo Bills sign receiver Ross; release receiver Listenbee

The Associated Press
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bills have exchanged one speedy receiver for another by signing Rashad Ross and cutting Kolby Listenbee.

Nicknamed "The Rocket," Ross was a track standout at Arizona State and has appeared in 22 NFL games split between Chicago and Washington over the past three seasons. In 2015 with Washington, Ross scored on a 101-yard kickoff return and clocked at 21.5 mph, which was the NFL's fastest play of the season.

Ross' signing on Tuesday came five days after he was waived by San Francisco.

The Bills designated Listenbee waived/non-football injury.

The former track star at TCU was Buffalo's sixth-round pick last year. Listenbee, however, missed his entire rookie season after having surgery to repair a double hernia.

