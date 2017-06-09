Report: Olympic taekwondo brothers accused of sexual abuse

File- This Aug. 22, 2008, file photo shows Steven Lopez of the US, right, celebrating with his brother and coach Jean after defeating Azerbaijan's Rashad Ahmadov in a bronze medal match for the men's taekwondo -80 kilogram class at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. USA Today reported Friday, June 9, 2017, that USA Taekwondo began investigating claims against Steven and Jean Lopez more than two years ago after multiple women said the brothers sexually assaulted them. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo