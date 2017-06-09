Sports

June 09, 2017 2:56 PM

Patriots sign DE Rivers, highest selection in 2017 class

The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

The New England Patriots have signed third-round draft pick Derek Rivers.

The team announced the signing Friday. A defensive end out of Youngstown State, Rivers was the Patriots' highest selection in April's draft at 83rd overall.

With his signing, New England now has signed all four members of its 2017 class.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rivers is expected to be used as a pass rusher, filling the voids created by the trade of Chandler Jones last offseason and the departure of edge rusher Chris Long in free agency this spring.

Rivers was a two-time All-American and finished his collegiate career with 41 sacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Find adventure at the White Water Center

Find adventure at the White Water Center 1:53

Find adventure at the White Water Center

Davdison pitcher talks about overcoming arm injury 1:27

Davdison pitcher talks about overcoming arm injury

Davidson is confident playing Texas A&M in NCAA baseball super regional 0:43

Davidson is confident playing Texas A&M in NCAA baseball super regional

View More Video

Sports Videos