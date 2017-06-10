Sports

June 10, 2017 3:17 PM

Houston ace Keuchel won't throw for about a week

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON

Houston ace Dallas Keuchel won't begin throwing again for about a week as he recovers from neck discomfort that has landed him on the disabled list for the second time this season.

Keuchel was scratched from his start on Wednesday at Kansas City and placed on the 10-day disabled list a day later, a move retroactive to June 5. It's the same problem that put him on the disabled list earlier and caused him to miss one start.

"It's not something that I want to keep re-aggravating every time I go out there every five days," Keuchel said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what happened at Kicking It With Cam tournament

Here's what happened at Kicking It With Cam tournament 1:17

Here's what happened at Kicking It With Cam tournament
Find adventure at the White Water Center 1:53

Find adventure at the White Water Center

Davdison pitcher talks about overcoming arm injury 1:27

Davdison pitcher talks about overcoming arm injury

View More Video

Sports Videos