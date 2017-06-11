MLB DRAFT: Twins hoping for more Mauer magic with No. 1 pick

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer watches the path of his RBIn single as Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino looks on in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Seattle. The Twins have the No. 1 pick in the MLB draft for the first time since 2001. Back then, they took a chance on Mauer, a hometown kid, over can't-miss prospect Mark Prior. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo