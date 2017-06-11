Sports

June 11, 2017 6:05 PM

7-time NASCAR champion Johnson involved in fiery wreck

The Associated Press
LONG POND, Pa.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson had to sit on the track and catch his breath following a fiery wreck in the Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Johnson said he was fine following the scary wreck that stopped the race for 23 minutes. Johnson's No. 48 Chevrolet was in flames and the cockpit billowed with smoke when his car struck the wall.

Johnson was running seventh when he appeared to have an issue with his brakes that shot the car up the track and into the wall.

Johnson moved last week at Dover into a tie for sixth on NASCAR's list with 83 career wins. He said he was fine and just needed a few minutes to compose himself on the track before he left for the medical center.

"Got away with one there," he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cam Newton's Kids Rock Gala

Cam Newton's Kids Rock Gala 1:08

Cam Newton's Kids Rock Gala
Here's what happened at Kicking It With Cam tournament 1:17

Here's what happened at Kicking It With Cam tournament
Find adventure at the White Water Center 1:53

Find adventure at the White Water Center

View More Video

Sports Videos