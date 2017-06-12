Another step in Jets purge: WR Decker released

FILE - This May 23, 2017 file photo shows New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker catching a pass during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J. The New York Jets have released Decker, six days after saying they would do so if they couldn't work out a trade. The announcement Monday, June 12, 2017 officially ends his tenure with the team after three seasons. Julio Cortez, file AP Photo