Sam Ard to be remembered with Darlington throwback

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2007, file photo, Sam Ard sits in his car with his dog Putt Putt in Pamplico, S.C. Ard, a pioneer of what today is the NASCAR's Triple A Xfinity series, will be honored during Southern 500 weekend at Darlington Raceway. The South Carolina native, who died in April, will be remembered with current Xfinity driver Cole Custer running Ard's paint scheme on the car in September. Mary Ann Chastain, File AP Photo