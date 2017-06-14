Terrell Davis' visit with Broncos brings back memories

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2002, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis waves te fans as he is introduced for the team's NFL football exhibition game against the San Francisco 49ers in Denver. Davis' first visit to Denver Broncos headquarters since being elected to the Hall of Fame brought back memories of his first training camp when he couldn’t see much of a future in football and came close to quitting. Jack Dempsey AP Photo