Bills' Dareus makes 1st pitch in bid to put troubles behind

In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017 photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, right, prepares to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons minor league baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y.. He is joined by Bisons general manager Michael Buczkowski. The Bisons honored the Bills player by hosting a “Marcell Dareus Night,” in which he donated $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo and also hosted about 100 children to watch the game from the stands. John Wawrow AP Photo