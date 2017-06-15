Floyd Mayweather will face Conor McGregor in one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches in recent years
June 15, 2017

Social media reaction to Mayweather-McGregor and 5 things to watch

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Ladies and gentlemen, the fight is finally on.

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, never beaten, will take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Both fighters confirmed the bout on social media Wednesday, and reaction was wild.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction and 5 things to watch:

1. McGregor, 23, the mixed martial artist, cannot kick Mayweather, 40, in the fight. He also cannot attempt a leg sweep. If he does so, he’ll face a stiff fine, per the fight contract.

2. The fight will take place at 154 pounds, using 10-ounce gloves, and both fighters will be tested for performance-enhancing drugs. The fight will air on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

3. Mayweather, proclaimed by ESPN last year as the best pound-for-pound boxer ever, is not surprisingly a huge favorite. According to the Westage Superbook in Las Vegas, you have to bet $11 on Floyd to win a dollar. Betting on McGregor will return $7 for every dollar bet if he wins.

But don’t tell TV personality Piers Morgan that the mixed martial artist can’t win.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, now a talking head on Fox Sports, tends to agree with former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who wonders if top boxers couldn’t beat Floyd, how can a guy who has not boxed before?

4. Each boxer could earn as much as $100 million from the fight, which may be why Mayweather -- who prefers the nickname “Money” -- came out of retirement to take it. Mayweather was 49-0 when he retired in 2015. His professional career began in 1996.

5. McGregor has never boxed before, amateur or professionally. He won the UFC featherweight title in December 2015, with a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo. He knocked out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 to win the lightweight belt and become the first fighter to hold two UFC titles at the same time.

And social media is absoluately on fire with anticipation of a cross-sport showdown.

ESPN boxing anayst Max Kellerman doesn’t think it will be much of a fight.

Kellerman’s co-host on “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith is glad the fight is happening.

