Social media reaction to Mayweather-McGregor and 5 things to watch

Ladies and gentlemen, the fight is finally on.
Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather, never beaten, will take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.
Both fighters confirmed the bout on social media Wednesday, and reaction was wild.
Here’s a sampling of the reaction and 5 things to watch:
1. McGregor, 23, the mixed martial artist, cannot kick Mayweather, 40, in the fight. He also cannot attempt a leg sweep. If he does so, he’ll face a stiff fine, per the fight contract.
Conor McGregor will face lawsuit from Floyd Mayweather if he kicks during boxing fight https://t.co/U5KJIa0JRg pic.twitter.com/XNJoVoymTG— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2017
2. The fight will take place at 154 pounds, using 10-ounce gloves, and both fighters will be tested for performance-enhancing drugs. The fight will air on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
3. Mayweather, proclaimed by ESPN last year as the best pound-for-pound boxer ever, is not surprisingly a huge favorite. According to the Westage Superbook in Las Vegas, you have to bet $11 on Floyd to win a dollar. Betting on McGregor will return $7 for every dollar bet if he wins.
But don’t tell TV personality Piers Morgan that the mixed martial artist can’t win.
Can't wait for this fight.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 15, 2017
The more boxing people assure me @TheNotoriousMMA
'can't win', the more I think he can. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/ie5YUfGF42
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, now a talking head on Fox Sports, tends to agree with former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who wonders if top boxers couldn’t beat Floyd, how can a guy who has not boxed before?
.@ShannonSharpe: Do we actually expect Conor to do what Canelo, Pacquiao, Zab Judah, or De La Hoya couldn't do... and that's beat Floyd? pic.twitter.com/ZgU5Z91fiD— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 15, 2017
4. Each boxer could earn as much as $100 million from the fight, which may be why Mayweather -- who prefers the nickname “Money” -- came out of retirement to take it. Mayweather was 49-0 when he retired in 2015. His professional career began in 1996.
5. McGregor has never boxed before, amateur or professionally. He won the UFC featherweight title in December 2015, with a 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo. He knocked out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 to win the lightweight belt and become the first fighter to hold two UFC titles at the same time.
And social media is absoluately on fire with anticipation of a cross-sport showdown.
4 years ago, Conor McGregor picked up a welfare check of $235.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2017
He'll likely walk away with $100,000,000+ from Mayweather fight.
ESPN boxing anayst Max Kellerman doesn’t think it will be much of a fight.
Max Kellerman says McGregor has a "zero percent" chance and "will not land a single punch" against Mayweather.https://t.co/LUlAPygrAS— ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2017
Kellerman’s co-host on “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith is glad the fight is happening.
Hats off to @danawhite for making this happen. https://t.co/TvkApJoXj3— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 15, 2017
Canelo couldn't lay a glove on Mayweather. Don't tell me Mcgregor would! #Likeacatplayingwithamouse #boxingheads pic.twitter.com/CfmPHCez4I— ShowMeTheMané (@WarriorLFC) June 15, 2017
️ August, 26th— The Money Fight! (@floydvsconor) June 15, 2017
$200mm + (Showtime $)
~5mm pay-per viewers
Mayweather vs. McGregor #MayweatherMcGregor #floydvsconor pic.twitter.com/QRdDQ7nh8M
"Floyd is about to experience the baddest man on this planet...in the peak of his prime." — @RealSkipBayless on Mayweather-McGregor pic.twitter.com/qg741UVnVc— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 15, 2017
