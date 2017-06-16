Loni Unser joins dad, legendary racing family on track

In this undated photo provided by Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Loni Unser poses with her dad Johnny Unser at NASA High Plains Raceway, in Deer Trail, Colo. Loni Unser has made her pro season debut as a fourth generation racer in her famous family. The 19-year-old freshman at Colorado is the daughter of Johnny Unser and great-niece of Al and Bobby Unser. She’ll participate in Father's Day events this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Loni will drive a 1960 Porsche in a vintage race. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company via AP Rupert Berrington