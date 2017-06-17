Sports

June 17, 2017 6:59 PM

Harbaugh talks up another European trip for Wolverines

The Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Jim Harbaugh is talking up another trip to Europe for his Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh told reporters Saturday that the team voted for London, Paris and Normandy, France, for next year's trip. The Michigan football team went to Rome this offseason, but Harbaugh said he thought afterward about the possibility of going to multiple locales next time.

Harbaugh spoke during a break in a camp for high school quarterbacks.

The Michigan coach also said he wants to have Barack and Michelle Obama as honorary captains for a game this coming season. He said the Wolverines are in the process of officially asking the former President and First Lady.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Jackson, Bam Adebayo, Luke Kennard at Hornets workout

Justin Jackson, Bam Adebayo, Luke Kennard at Hornets workout 2:28

Justin Jackson, Bam Adebayo, Luke Kennard at Hornets workout
NCAA breaking own rules: Jay Bilas 3:08

NCAA breaking own rules: Jay Bilas
Hornets GM Rich Cho discusses upcoming NBA draft 1:22

Hornets GM Rich Cho discusses upcoming NBA draft

View More Video