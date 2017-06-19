Boston Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia looks from the dugout before a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston.
Boston Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia looks from the dugout before a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo
Boston Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia looks from the dugout before a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo

Sports

June 19, 2017 7:06 PM

Boston's Pedroia day to day after taking pitch off ribs

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was out of the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Royals after getting hit by a pitch in Houston that caused him to spit up blood.

Pedroia was hit in the left ribcage by a 92 mph fastball from James Hoyt in the seventh inning Sunday. He played two more innings in the field before leaving the game and getting X-rays that came back negative.

He had an MRI exam Monday that confirmed Pedroia did not fracture any ribs.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Pedroia is day to day, but it's unlikely he will play before the series finale Wednesday. He was replaced by Josh Rutledge in the lineup against Kansas City.

Pedroia is hitting .296 with two homers and 25 RBIs this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take me out to the ball game

Take me out to the ball game 1:57

Take me out to the ball game
Justin Jackson, Bam Adebayo, Luke Kennard at Hornets workout 2:28

Justin Jackson, Bam Adebayo, Luke Kennard at Hornets workout
NCAA breaking own rules: Jay Bilas 3:08

NCAA breaking own rules: Jay Bilas

View More Video