June 20, 2017 5:37 PM

Braves RHP Bartolo Colon to remain on DL with stiff back

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Bartolo Colon's return to the Atlanta Braves' rotation has been put on hold.

Colon was scheduled to start Wednesday against San Francisco after coming off the 10-day disabled list with what was described as a strained oblique muscle.

But manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday the 44-year-old Colon is now suffering from a stiff back and will remain on the DL a bit longer.

An All-Star last season with the New York Mets, Colon has been a major disappointment for the Braves. He is 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA, surrendering at least five earned runs in six of his 12 starts. He went on the DL after giving up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings against Philadelphia on June 5.

The Braves had planned to go to a six-man rotation when Colon returned. For now, they will stick with five starters, bumping up Sean Newcomb to go Wednesday.

