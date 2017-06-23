Sports

June 23, 2017 2:04 PM

Day becomes 1st Israeli driver to race at NASCAR's top level

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
SONOMA, Calif.

Alon Day will become the first driver from Israel to compete in NASCAR's top Cup series this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Day will drive for BK Racing in No. 23 Toyota. The 25-year-old from Tel Aviv as named Israel's 2016 "Athlete of the Year." EarthWater Limited will sponsor Day's car at Sonoma.

Day last week won the NASCAR Whelen Euro race in England

Day also this year is running for the Euro Series Championship with plans to race again in the Monster Energy Cup Series NASCAR race at Watkins Glen in New York.

Day is one of 11 drivers selected to the 2016-2017 NASCAR Next class, which is an initiative that recognizes young drivers moving up the NASCAR ladder.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Charlotte Hornets draft picks meet fans

Charlotte Hornets draft picks meet fans 1:03

Charlotte Hornets draft picks meet fans
Madison Kennedy on missing Rio 0:34

Madison Kennedy on missing Rio
Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange 2:18

Duke's Coach K rings the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange

View More Video