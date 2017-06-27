New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury watches his single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 26, 2017, in Chicago.
New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury watches his single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 26, 2017, in Chicago. Paul Beaty AP Photo
New York Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury watches his single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, June 26, 2017, in Chicago. Paul Beaty AP Photo

Sports

June 27, 2017 11:57 PM

Ellsbury ties odd Rose mark for most catcher's interference

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Jacoby Ellsbury of the New York Yankees has tied Pete Rose's obscure record for reaching base the most times in a career on catcher's interference.

Ellsbury did it for the 29th time Tuesday night. His bat tipped the mitt of Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith on a swing in the ninth inning and Ellsbury was awarded first base.

Ellsbury set a single-season mark last year by doing it 12 times. This was the third time he nicked a catcher's mitt this season.

Rose, baseball's all-time hits leader, had 15,890 plate appearances in his career. Ellsbury matched the odd mark in only 5,129.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets 2:58

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football 1:02

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football
Kentucky's Malik Monk: Charlotte Hornets PG Kemba Walker a role model 1:01

Kentucky's Malik Monk: Charlotte Hornets PG Kemba Walker a role model

View More Video