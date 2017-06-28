Sports

June 28, 2017 2:41 PM

AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

The Associated Press

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

MONSTER CUP

COKE ZERO 400

Site: Daytona, Florida.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 3 p.m. (NBCSN), practice, 5 p.m. (NBCSN); Friday, qualifying, 4:10 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 400 miles, 160 laps.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won the summer stop at Daytona.

Last week: Kevin Harvick won at Sonoma, his first victory of 2017.

Fast facts: The series returns to Daytona for the first time since the 500 in February, when Kurt Busch emerged as the surprise winner. ... Harvick's win at Sonoma pushed him to third in the standings. Harvick now has a victory, three stage wins and eight playoff points. ... Chase Elliott will be in in the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports through 2022 after a four-year contract extension. Elliott heads to Daytona in sixth place overall.

Next race: Quaker State 400, July 8, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Kentucky.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR

XFINITY

COCA-COLA FIRECRACKER 250

Site: Daytona, Florida.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 2 p.m., (NBCSN), practice, 4 p.m., (NBCSN); Friday, qualifying, 2:10 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Daytona International Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles).

Race distance: 250 miles, 100 laps.

Last year: Aric Almirola took first despite starting 23rd.

Last race: William Byron won in Iowa, his first victory in the series.

Fast facts: Byron's victory at Iowa Speedway wasn't a complete shock considering he had won seven truck events in 2016 — including at Iowa. ... Christopher Bell led 252 laps combined between the Xfinity and Truck series last weekend without winning either race. ... Byron joined Ryan Reed and Justin Allgaier as series regulars with wins that all but assure a playoff spot.

Next race: Alsco 300, July 7, Kentucky Motor Speedway, Sparta, Kentucky.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

NASCAR

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

Last week: John Hunter Nemecheck won his second consecutive race in Iowa.

Next race: Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, July 6, Kentucky Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

___

INDYCAR

Last week: Scott Dixon won at Road America for his 41st career victory, one shy of Michael Andretti for third all-time.

Next race: Iowa Corn 300, July 9, Iowa Speedway.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

___

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Daniel Ricciardo won after starting just 10th in Baku.

Next race: Austrian Grand Prix, July 9, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

___

NHRA

Last race: Steve Torrence took first in Top Fuel in Ohio.

Next race: Route 66 NHRA Nationals, July 9, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Illinois.

___

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Thursday, Clash at the Creek, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minnesota; Saturday, Dakota State Fair Speedway, Huron, South Dakota.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com/

