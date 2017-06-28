Sports

June 28, 2017 4:19 PM

Giants place closer Mark Melancon placed on DL

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

The San Francisco Giants have placed closer Mark Melancon on the 10-day disabled list for a second time this season with a sore forearm.

Melancon, who signed a $62 million, four-year contract with the Giants during the offseason, was on the disabled list with the same injury in May. Manager Bruce Bochy says he will see doctors on Wednesday and likely have an MRI.

Melancon is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 11 saves in 15 chances. Bochy says he doesn't know how long the 32-year-old right-hander will be out.

San Francisco also promoted right-hander Dan Slania from Double-A Richmond. The 25-year-old Slania was 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts with Richmond after a disastrous stint at Triple-A Sacramento earlier this year in which he was 0-8 with a 7.82 ERA in 12 starts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets 2:58

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets
Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football 1:02

Carolina Panthers Cam Newton: 'I didn't have no plan B' after football
Kentucky's Malik Monk: Charlotte Hornets PG Kemba Walker a role model 1:01

Kentucky's Malik Monk: Charlotte Hornets PG Kemba Walker a role model

View More Video