Sports

June 28, 2017 5:47 PM

Phil Hughes activated by Twins, who put Craig Breslow on DL

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Right-hander Phil Hughes has been activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old Hughes had been on the DL since complaining of a "dead feeling" in his pitching shoulder on May 21. He allowed one run in three innings during three rehabilitation appearances with Triple-A Rochester.

Hughes has been mostly a starter since 2009, but manager Paul Molitor said Hughes will work out of the bullpen when he returns.

Left-hander Craig Breslow was put on the 10-day DL with rib cage soreness. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA in 27 games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games 0:50

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games
Charlotte Hornets summer workouts 0:49

Charlotte Hornets summer workouts
Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets 2:58

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets

View More Video