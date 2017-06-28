Sports

June 28, 2017 8:08 PM

Brewers' Chase Anderson leaves in 2nd with oblique injury

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI

Milwaukee Brewers starter Chase Anderson struck out in the top of the second inning on Wednesday night, grabbed his left side and left the game with an injured oblique.

Anderson set the Cincinnati Reds down in order in the first inning on eight pitches. He struck out with two runners aboard in the top of the second, reaching for his side after the final swing. An injured oblique often results in a stay on the disabled list.

Anderson is second on the staff with six wins. He was replaced by Paolo Espino.

The Brewers started Wednesday a game ahead of the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

