Sports

June 28, 2017 10:40 PM

White Sox manager Rick Renteria gets ejected again

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been ejected for the third time in six games after getting tossed against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Renteria got thrown out in the sixth inning when he went to the mound to talk to reliever Jake Petricka after the pitcher gave up back-to-back RBI doubles to Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes. Renteria had words with plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and quickly got tossed.

The ejection was his fifth this season and 11th of his career.

Petricka was also tossed by Wendelstedt when he walked off the mound at the end of the five-run inning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games 0:50

Przemek Karnowski looks forward to summer league games
Charlotte Hornets summer workouts 0:49

Charlotte Hornets summer workouts
Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets 2:58

Dwight Howard looks forward to upcoming season with the Hornets

View More Video