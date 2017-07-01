Still the King: Richard Petty reaches 80, still at the track

In this Saturday, June 10, 2017, photo, Richard Petty signs autographs for fans at a sponsor's event during the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 auto race weekend in Long Pond, Pa. The NASCAR circus stretches from early February to late November with few days off in one of the more grueling schedules in sports. Plane. Race. Plane. Shop. Countless appearances for pork processing or car manufacturer sponsors, who all want a piece of Petty. He's never slowed down–not even in the grim face of tragedy–and has no plan to ease up with Richard Petty Motorsports mired in mediocrity and with only a handful of checkered flags. Matt Slocum AP Photo