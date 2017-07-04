Sports

July 04, 2017 12:59 PM

Cubs activate Heyward from DL

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The Chicago Cubs have activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the 10-day disabled list.

Heyward cut his left hand sliding for a foul ball in right field at Pittsburgh on June 18. He was batting .258 with six home runs and 29 RBIs entering Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.

The Cubs also recalled left-handed pitcher Jack Leathersich from Triple-A Iowa and optioned infielder Jeimer Candelario and right-hander Felix Pena to the minor league club.

Leathersich is back in the majors for the first time since 2015. He made 17 relief appearances for the New York Mets that year before having Tommy John surgery.

Candelario is 5 for 33 with the Cubs this season. Pena has a 4.50 ERA in 10 appearances for Chicago.

