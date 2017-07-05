FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, Kelly Tan, left, and Michelle Koh, both of Malaysia, pose for a photo with the Rio 2016 logo on the 16th hole during a practice round for the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Almost a year after the Rio Olympics, Brazilian organizers are asking for help from the International Olympic Committee in order to pay creditors.
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, Kelly Tan, left, and Michelle Koh, both of Malaysia, pose for a photo with the Rio 2016 logo on the 16th hole during a practice round for the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Almost a year after the Rio Olympics, Brazilian organizers are asking for help from the International Olympic Committee in order to pay creditors. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016 file photo, Kelly Tan, left, and Michelle Koh, both of Malaysia, pose for a photo with the Rio 2016 logo on the 16th hole during a practice round for the women's golf event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Almost a year after the Rio Olympics, Brazilian organizers are asking for help from the International Olympic Committee in order to pay creditors. Chris Carlson, File AP Photo

Sports

July 05, 2017 11:55 AM

Rio Olympics look to IOC for help with $40 million debt

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
RIO DE JANEIRO

Almost a year after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Brazilian organizers are asking for help from the International Olympic Committee to satisfy creditors who are still owed about 130 million reals ($40 million).

A spokesman for the Rio organizing committee says officials will meet next week at IOC offices in Switzerland. Rio spokesman Mario Andrada says the IOC "might help us in the dialogue to get the government to pay."

However, the IOC was cautious in a statement on Wednesday to The Associated Press, saying it needs "reliable and understandable information from those in charge, something which regrettably at the present time we do not have."

Contractually, host cities and countries are obligated to pay Olympic debts.

The Rio Olympics were battered by organizational problems and variable attendances, while the country faced a series of corruption scandals and the worst recession in decades.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harding's Quavaris Crouch looks forward to hard work and seeing the results

Harding's Quavaris Crouch looks forward to hard work and seeing the results 0:50

Harding's Quavaris Crouch looks forward to hard work and seeing the results
Staying safe with fireworks at BB&T Ballpark show 1:23

Staying safe with fireworks at BB&T Ballpark show
Charlotte Hornets summer workouts 0:49

Charlotte Hornets summer workouts

View More Video