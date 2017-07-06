FILE - In this April 8, 2017 file photo, MLB umpire Angel Hernandez
FILE - In this April 8, 2017 file photo, MLB umpire Angel Hernandez 55) is seen in the first inning during a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Indians, in Phoenix. Hernandez, a big league umpire for nearly a quarter-century, sued Major League Baseball on Monday, July 3, 2017, alleging race discrimination. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, Hernandez, 55, who was born in Cuba, alleges MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre "has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from Torre's time as manager of the New York Yankees."
July 06, 2017 2:33 PM

Hernandez, who sued MLB, among All-Star Game umpires

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Angel Hernandez, who sued Major League Baseball this week alleging racial discrimination, is among the umpires for Tuesday's All-Star Game in Miami.

Hernandez will be at first base as part of a crew headed by Joe West. Hernandez was at third base for both the 1999 All-Star Game in Boston and the 2009 game in St. Louis.

Under the umpires' labor contract, MLB must notify umpires of All-Star Game assignments at least 30 days in advance of the game.

West last month became the third umpire to work 5,000 regular-season games, following Bill Klem and Bruce Froemming. He worked third base for the 1987 All-Star Game at Oakland and was behind the plate for the 2005 All-Star Game at Detroit.

The rest of the crew announced Thursday includes Mark Carlson (second), Chris Conroy (third), Manny Gonzalez (left) and Mike Estabrook (right). The replay umpire in New York will be Doug Eddings.

The official scorers will be Miami-based scorer Ron Jernick, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash will be among the AL coaches and Miami manager Don Mattingly among the NL coaches.

