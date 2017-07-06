Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus celebrates hitting a double as second base umpire Bruce Dreckman watches in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Sports

July 06, 2017 5:01 PM

Rangers' Andrus set for return after birth of first child

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Elvis Andrus is a father for the first time.

The club announced that Andrus' wife, Cori, gave birth to their son, Elvis Emilio, early Thursday.

Andrus was placed on the paternity list Wednesday, ending a run on the active roster that started when he was a 20-year-old rookie shortstop at the beginning of the 2009 season. The 28-year-old Andrus has played in 1,303 career games.

The Rangers also said they are sending right-hander Nick Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock, with a corresponding roster move planned before Friday's opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

