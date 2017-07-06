Elliott blames himself for latest crash during break in Indy

FILE - In this Saturday, July 1, 2017, file photo, Chase Elliott slides through the grass off the backstretch after he was involved in a crash during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. A few days and a few replay reviews have given Chase Elliott a new perspective on last weekend’s crash at Daytona. Now he believes there’s only one driver to fault, himself. Gary McCullough, File AP Photo