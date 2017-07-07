Sports

July 07, 2017 6:00 PM

Cardinals activate Fowler, option Martinez to Triple-A

By JOE HARRIS Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

The St. Louis Cardinals have activated outfielder Dexter Fowler from the 10-day disabled list.

The 31-year-old Fowler missed 12 games with a right heel spur. He was in the starting lineup batting third and playing center field Friday night against the New York Mets.

Fowler signed an $82.5 million, five-year free agent deal with St. Louis in December. He is hitting .245 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs. He is second on the team in homers and runs scored (40).

To make room for Fowler, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Jose Martinez to Triple-A Memphis.

