Baseball player Eric Pardinho poses for a picture wearing his new team uniform, after a signing contract in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Brazil's 16-year-old baseball wonder signed with Toronto Blue Jays. He will spend some time in the Dominican Republic in his initial minor league steps towards Major League Baseball.
Sports

July 10, 2017 11:57 AM

Pardinho, 16-year-old Brazilian pitcher, gets $1.4M bonus

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Eric Pardinho, a 16-year-old pitcher who agreed last week to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, will receive a $1.4 million signing bonus as part of his deal.

The bonus is payable within 45 days of the agreement's approval by the commissioner's office and is contingent on Pardinho obtaining a U.S. work visa.

The 5-foot-8 right-hander has a 94 mph fastball and has been scouted by the Blue Jays he was 14. He will report to the team's complex in the Dominican Republic.

Pardinho is No. 5 on MLB.com's list of 30 world prospects to watch.

