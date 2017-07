No fireworks in LA, as city appears likely Olympic winner

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti speaks, during a press conference after the International Olympic Committee IOC) Extraordinary Session, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. If they can agree who goes first, Paris and Los Angeles will be awarded the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. International Olympic Committee members voted unanimously to seek a consensus three-way deal between the two bid cities and the IOC executive board. Talks will open with Paris widely seen as the favorite for 2024.