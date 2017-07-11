No fireworks in LA, as city appears likely Olympic winner

Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti speaks, during a press conference after the International Olympic Committee IOC) Extraordinary Session, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. ﻿If they can agree who goes first, Paris and Los Angeles will be awarded the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. ﻿International Olympic Committee members voted unanimously to seek a consensus three-way deal between the two bid cities and the IOC executive board. Talks will open with Paris widely seen as the favorite for 2024.