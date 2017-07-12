AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR
MONSTER CUP
OVERTON'S 301
Site: Loudon, New Hampshire.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:30 a.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 4:45 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., practice, 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1.06 miles).
Race distance: 318.46 miles, 301 laps.
Last year: Matt Kenseth won his second straight race in New Hampshire.
Last week: Martin Truex Jr. took first for the third time in 2017 in Kentucky.
Fast facts: Kenseth learned this week that he won't be back with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018. The team announced Tuesday that the 45-year-old Kenseth will be replaced by 21-year-old Erik Jones. Jones has been a development driver for JGR. ...Kyle Larson's lead over Truex atop the standings is now just one point. But Truex has the edge in playoff points, 28-13. ...Richmond International Raceway announced a $30 million infield renovation plan Tuesday. It's expected to be ready for the playoffs next fall — and it'll be known simply as Richmond Raceway moving forward.
Next race: Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400, July 23, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
NASCAR
XFINITY
OVERTON'S 200
Site: Loudon
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m., NBCSN, practice, 3 p.m. NBCSN; Saturday, qualifying, 11:05 a.m., CNBC, race, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Race distance: 211.6 miles, 200 laps.
Last year: Kyle Busch took his second consecutive series event.
Last race: Busch won from the pole in Kentucky.
Fast facts: Elliott Sadler leads the series with 578 points despite not winning a race. William Byron is 45 points behind Sadler, but has won twice so far. ...The Loudon track will be treated this weekend with a traction compound designed to increase grip. The resin was also used at Bristol and Charlotte this season.
Next race: Lilly Diabetes 250, July 22, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
NASCAR
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
BUCKLE UP IN YOUR TRUCK 225
Last race: Christopher Bell won his third race of the season in Kentucky.
Next race: July 19, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
___
INDYCAR
HONDA INDY TORONTO
Site: Toronto
Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:40 a.m., 2:15 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 2:15 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:47 p.m., CNBC.
Track: Exhibition Place (street, 1.786 miles)
Race distance: 151.8 miles, 85 laps.
Last year: Will Power won after turning a record-setting lap in qualifying.
Last race: Helio Castroneves won his first race in three years in Iowa.
Fast facts: There have been nine different winners in 11 races in 2017. ...Castroneves broke a 54-race winless streak by dominating last week in Iowa. ...Power has won three times in Toronto, the most of any active driver. ...the winner at Exhibition Place has gone on to claim the series title in four of the last eight seasons.
Next race: Honda Indy 200, July 30, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
___
FORMULA ONE
BRITISH GRAND PRIX
Site: Silverstone, England.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 a.m., practice 8 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m., qualifying 8 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (CNBC)
Track: Silverstone Circuit (circuit, 3.66 miles)
Race distance: 190.3 miles, 52 laps.
Last year: Lewis Hamilton won the second of four consecutive races.
Last race: Valtteri Bottas dominated in Austria for his second victory of 2017.
Fast facts: Bottas beat Sebastian Vettel by less than a second last week. Bottas is now 35 points behind the series-leading Vettel, with Lewis Hamilton — who failed to reach the podium last week — now 20 points back. ...The first Formula 1 World Championships race was held at Silverstone in 1950, won by Guiseppe Farina in an Alfa Romeo.
Next race: Hungarian Grand Prix, July 30, Hungaroring, Budapest.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
___
NHRA
Last race: Steve Torrence took first outside of Chicago.
Next race: Mile High NHRA Nationals, July 21-23, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colorado.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
___
OTHER RACES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Thursday, King Royal, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio; Friday, Knight Before the King's Royal, Eldora Speedway; Saturday; King's Royal, Eldora Speedway.
Online: http://www.woosprint.com/
Comments