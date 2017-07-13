FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland. The Chicago Cubs acquired left-handed pitcher José Quintana from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Sports

July 13, 2017 12:04 PM

Cubs acquire Quintana in blockbuster trade with White Sox

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO

The Chicago Cubs, scuffling and inconsistent since winning the World Series, acquired ace Jose Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday in a major trade between crosstown rivals.

Trailing Milwaukee by 5 1/2 games in the NL Central at 43-45, the Cubs shook things up in a big way by acquiring Quintana, a 2016 All-Star. In exchange, the Cubs sent four prospects to the rebuilding White Sox: outfielder Eloy Jimenez, right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease, and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

Quintana, a lefty, is 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 18 starts this season. He went 13-12 with a 3.20 ERA last year and made his first All-Star team.

Quintana has pitched better lately after a slow start and is joining a rotation that hasn't performed the way the Cubs envisioned. The North Siders' starters rank 17th in the majors in ERA.

Ace Jon Lester got pounded for 10 runs in two-thirds of an inning in his most recent start against Pittsburgh. Jake Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner, has been inconsistent. Kyle Hendricks has been sidelined since June 4 because of tendinitis in his right hand, and John Lackey has a 5.20 ERA.

