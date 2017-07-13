Dale Earnhardt Jr.
July 13, 2017 2:12 PM

NASCAR promotes Brent Dewar, names him president

The Associated Press
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

NASCAR has promoted Brent Dewar from chief operating officer to president.

Under the move announced Thursday, Dewar becomes the fourth person ever to hold the title of NASCAR president.

Dewar joined NASCAR as a chief operating officer in 2014. NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France said in a statement that Dewar "has helped lead a cultural transformation of NASCAR" and has "spearheaded some of the most impactful enhancements NASCAR has implemented in its history."

Dewar will continue to serve on the NASCAR board of directors in his new role.

Before joining NASCAR, Dewar spent three decades as a global automotive executive.

